Bjugstad (upper body) is expected to travel with the Wild for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad has been skating on his own of late, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates, a step he'll need to take before rejoining Minnesota's lineup. Still, it's safe to assume the 28-year-old forward will be ready to return at some point within the next week. He's notched 15 points in 37 contests this season.