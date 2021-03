Bonino scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Bonino gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his goal at the 19-minute mark of the first period. The 32-year-old forward has worked in a third-line role with Zach Parise (COVID-19 protocol) out of the lineup. Bonino snapped a five-game point drought Monday with his tally. He's at eight points, 41 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 32 contests.