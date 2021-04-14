Bonino scored a power-play goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bonino hadn't had a multi-point game all year but erupted during Wednesday's matinee for his first three-point performance since Oct. 2019 with Nashville. The 32-year-old scored what proved to be the game-winner with a power-play tally in the final minute of of the second period -- his first goal in eight games -- and also provided assists on goals by Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon. Bonino, in his first season with Minnesota, has five goals and seven assists in 40 games.