Bonino scored an empty-net goal and added an assist with two shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over San Jose.

Bonino picked up both of his points during the third period, assisting on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play goal 4:28 into the frame and burying his empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining. The 32-year-old Bonino has come alive offensively over the last 10 days, hitting the scoresheet in six of seven games with three goals and eight assists during that stretch.