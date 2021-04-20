Bonino posted two assists, two shots on net and a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bonino set up Kiril Kaprizov's opening tally on the power play, and added a secondary helper on a Jonas Brodin empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old Bonino is rolling lately -- he has two goals and six assists during a four-game point streak. The Connecticut native has produced 17 points, 55 shots, 45 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 43 outings. His role on the top power-play unit could make the forward an intriguing option in DFS.