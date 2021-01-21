Bonino scored a power-play goal on five shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks. He also won 15 of 26 faceoffs (57.7 percent).

Bonino won an offensive-zone faceoff in the second period and beat Ryan Miller with a wrist shot right from the dot, extending Minnesota's lead to 2-0. It was Bonino's first goal in a Wild uniform after he had been held without a point in each of his first three contests. The 32-year-old, acquired via trade from Nashville in the offseason, hasn't reached the 20-goal mark since 2013-14 with Anaheim, but he could be a useful waiver wire addition if he can continue to take advantage of his power-play time.