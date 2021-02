Bonino registered a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Bonino returned to the lineup Thursday after missing time in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 32-year-old center skated a season-low 12:02 in this contest, but he had the secondary helper on Marcus Foligno's third-period tally. Bonino has three points, 19 shots on net and 16 blocked shots in 12 appearances.