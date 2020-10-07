Bonino was traded to the Wild on Wednesday, along with two draft picks, for Luke Kunin and another pick, reports the Minnesota Wild.
The Wild needed to shore up center ice and that's where they've focused, both at the draft and in trade. Bonino drives play and is a great fit for the middle-six in Minnesota.
