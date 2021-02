Bonino was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old was one of six players placed on the list for the Wild on Wednesday. It's unclear if Bonino tested positive for the virus or was placed due to contract tracing, but he'll need to be cleared off the list before he can re-join the team. The veteran is off to a slow start this year, compiling two points across 11 games.