Bonino produced an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Bonino set up a Nico Sturm goal at 11:19 of the third period. The 33-year-old Bonino has surged recently, with two goals and seven assists in his last six outings. The veteran forward is up to 18 points, 56 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 45 contests overall.