Coach Dean Evason said Sunday that he expects Bonino to be cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol "soon", Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild continue to manage the virus outbreak that has left eight players currently in the league's protocol. Bonino has had a quiet season after being acquired via trade from Nashville this offseason, accumulating two points and 19 shots across 16:54 of average ice time in 11 games. Bonino's status - as well as the entire Wild lineup - remains uncertain as the team is set to resume game action Tuesday against the Kings.