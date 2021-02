Bonino collected an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bonino had the secondary assist on Nico Sturm's first goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Bonino has gone 11 games without a goal of his own, and he's provided a meager three assists in that span. Overall, the veteran center has four points and 20 blocked shots in 15 appearances.