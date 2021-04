Bonino scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Bonino capitalized on a Sharks turnover to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. In the second, he earned an assist on Zach Parise's tally. Bonino has racked up five points in his last two outings. He's up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 41 contests overall.