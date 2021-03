Bonino scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.

Bonino put the Wild on top 3-2 with 2:07 left in the second period, depositing a loose puck in front of the Vegas net. It was only Bonino's second goal of the season and his first since Jan. 20, ending his 13-game drought. The 32-year-old averaged 16 goals over his previous three years with Nashville but hasn't been able to find that touch in his first season with Minnesota.