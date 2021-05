Bonino scored twice and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Bonino scored a goal in each of the first and second periods, with his latter tally coming on the power play. He also assisted on Kevin Fiala's third-period marker that sparked the Wild's comeback. Bonino is up to nine tallies, 23 points, 61 shots on net and 49 blocked shots through 50 appearances.