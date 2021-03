Bonino posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Bonino has a goal and an assist in his last two games after going six outings without a point. The 32-year-old center is up to seven points, 34 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests. He's seen mainly bottom-six usage in his first year in Minnesota -- the limited role has him on pace for his worst scoring output since 2012-13 when he had 13 points in 27 appearances.