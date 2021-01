Bonino has one assist, nine shots and a minus-4 rating over his past five games.

The 32-year-old began the season on the second line after he was acquired via trade from Nashville this offseason, but he's since dropped to the fourth line. Bonino has seemed to shift his style to more of a heavy game in the past five outings, racking up 11 blocked shots of 17:05 of ice time. The good news is that Bonino is still seeing second-unit power-play time, but it's yet to translate to offense this year.