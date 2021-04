Bonino recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bonino earned the secondary helper on linemate Zach Parise's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. In his last three games, Bonino has two goals and four helpers. The 32-year-old forward has notched 15 points, 53 shots on goal, 26 PIM and 43 blocked shots through 42 contests overall. Good chemistry with Parise could make Bonino a solid budget option in DFS.