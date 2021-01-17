Bonino posted an assist and a plus-2 rating while skating in 18:18 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

The 32-year-old collected his first point of the season Saturday, and first as a member of the Wild, after he was acquired from the Predators this offseason. Not only has Bonino shored up center ice in the early going on the defensive end, he's also added some offense, including averaging 3:13 of power-play ice time through the first two games. Look for Bonino to surge to at least a modest half-point per game this season if he continues to see opportunities in a top-six role and on the power play.