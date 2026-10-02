Foligno scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Foligno tallied the opening goal of the season for the Wild. The 38-year-old winger is set to be a fixture on the fourth line alongside his brother, Marcus Foligno, and center Michael McCarron. That trio will be one of the most physically imposing lines in the league, though it's the toughness that will stand out more than the scoring. The elder Foligno was limited to 15 points over 54 regular-season contests between Minnesota and Chicago last year, though he also added 44 PIM and 129 hits.