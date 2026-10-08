Foligno (upper body) will not play in each of Minnesota's next two games, per Joe O'Donnell.

Foligno exited Tuesday's contest against the Sabres after the first period, as he did not rejoin the team on the bench for the start of the second. Per head coach John Hynes, the veteran forward will not play in Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay or Saturday's matchup against the Panthers. Foligno was off to a solid start to the new season, where he had one goal, a plus-two rating and three shots on net between his first three outings. With the 38-year-old winger sidelined, Nico Sturm is set to make his season debut. Foligno's next opportunity to return is Monday against the Golden Knights.