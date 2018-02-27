Wild's Nick Seeler: Back with club
Seeler's demotion to the minors appears to have been a paper transaction to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, per Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota.
Seeler may not be an offensive force -- he has just one point in his seven outings -- but his plus-4 rating is a decent indicator of his defensive prowess. While the blueliner won't offer much in terms of fantasy value, he could be invaluable to the Wild's hopes of making a postseason push.
