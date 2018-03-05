Wild's Nick Seeler: Banged up
Seeler -- who missed practice Monday -- is dealing with some soreness, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters he hopes that Seeler would be available for Tuesday's clash with Carolina. Since being called up in mid-February, the Minnesota native has notched a pair of helpers, a plus-5 rating and eight shots on goal. In the event the youngster is unable to give it a go, Gustav Olofsson figures to suit up on the blue line.
