Seeler has suited up in just four games this season, accumulating no points and a minus-3 rating in 11:04 of average ice time.

Seeler wasn't anticipated to have a fantasy impact this season, but four games suited up through the first 20 is cause for concern. Coach Bruce Boudreau has preferred Carson Soucy as the final defenseman in the lineup, and with Greg Pateryn's (groin) assumed return, Seeler could be pushed even further down the depth chart.