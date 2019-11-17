Wild's Nick Seeler: Barely seeing ice
Seeler has suited up in just four games this season, accumulating no points and a minus-3 rating in 11:04 of average ice time.
Seeler wasn't anticipated to have a fantasy impact this season, but four games suited up through the first 20 is cause for concern. Coach Bruce Boudreau has preferred Carson Soucy as the final defenseman in the lineup, and with Greg Pateryn's (groin) assumed return, Seeler could be pushed even further down the depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.