Wild's Nick Seeler: Blocked shot machine
Seeler blocked five shots to go along with one shot on goal in 12:29 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Avalanche.
Although Seeler has only contributed four points in 38 games this season, he made his presence felt on the defensive end Wednesday, blocking three shots in the same shift. Since the new year, the 25-year-old has racked up 21 blocks and 19 hits in 12 games. With a limited role for Minnesota, Seeler still doesn't possess much fantasy value.
