Wild's Nick Seeler: Can't crack lineup
Seeler has been a healthy scratch for the past four games since being recalled from AHL Iowa on Jan. 15.
The playing time has been pretty much non-existent for Seeler at the NHL level this season, as he's gone pointless to go along with a minus-6 rating through six games. Barring any injuries to the defensive corps, Seeler doesn't possess any fantasy value.
