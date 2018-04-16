Wild's Nick Seeler: Dishes twice Sunday
Seeler collected a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.
Just like that, Seeler has half as many points as he produced (four) in 22 regular-season games this year. The 24-year-old also blocked four shots in the convincing home victory, which was second on the Wild only to fellow rearguard Matt Dumba's five.
