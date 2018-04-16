Seeler collected a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Just like that, Seeler has half as many points as he produced (four) in 22 regular-season games this year. The 24-year-old also blocked four shots in the convincing home victory, which was second on the Wild only to fellow rearguard Matt Dumba's five.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories