Wild's Nick Seeler: Draws back into lineup
Seeler will suit up on the third defensive pair for Thursday's road class against Tampa Bay, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old has only played three of the last seven games, giving way to Anthony Bitetto in the process. This time it will be Bitetto making way for Seeler, who has just one point in his last 10 games. With five points in 60 games this campaign, the Minnesota native lacks any real fantasy value.
