Wild's Nick Seeler: Expected to play Thursday
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Seeler (upper body) "looks like he's good to go" for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Seeler's availability for the contest may not be confirmed until the Wild participate in the warmup skate shortly before the 2 p.m. EST puck drop. The blueliner, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, has managed just three points (one goal, two assists) in 36 contests.
