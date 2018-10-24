Wild's Nick Seeler: Focus squarely in defensive zone
Seeler is still searching for his first point this season.
Seeler owns a plus-2 rating and is playing well in front of the Minnesota goalies -- obviously, that's his primary responsibility as a defenseman, but fantasy owners won't be mistaking him for a guy like Ryan Suter, who consistently provides offense from the blue line. Even if Seeler arbitrarily discovers an offensive element to his game, he'll have to play more than a 13:29 TOI average to garner enough opportunities in the attacking area.
