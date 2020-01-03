Wild's Nick Seeler: Headed to minors
The Wild sent Seeler to the AHL Iowa on Friday for conditioning.
Seeler hasn't drawn into a contest since Dec. 7, so the Wild will give the blueliner a chance to knock off some rust in the minors before presumably retaking his spot with the big club. Even when he's back, Seeler doesn't see action consistently enough to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.
