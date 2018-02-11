Play

Seeler was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Seeler has yet to make his NHL debut and this call-up certainly doesn't guarantee that he will. The 24-year-old blueliner has a pair of goals and 12 points in the AHL this season. Even if Seeler manages to see the ice, he won't have much fantasy value.

