Seeler inked a three-year, $2.175 million contract extension with the Wild on Sunday.

Seeler -- who was qualified by the club last week -- gets the long-term deal he was no doubt looking for. The biggest impact for fantasy owners is the one-way nature of the deal, which means the defender won't be heading back to AHL Iowa. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is still looking for his first NHL goal and will provide limited offensive upside.