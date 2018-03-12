Seeler (biceps) will probably be eligible to play Tuesday against the Avalanche according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

Based on this, is seems likely that Seeler will return to the lineup against Colorado. The 24-year-old has missed three games with this ailment. He's played in 11 games this season, tallying two assists and eight shots on goal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories