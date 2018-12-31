Seeler (upper body) skated Monday but will not play against Pittsburgh. According to head coach, Bruce Boudreau, Seeler "will probably go" on the team's upcoming four-game road trip.

The 25-year-old missed Minnesota's last contest with an upper-body injury. Whatever is bothering Seeler will keep him out of Monday's contest as well, but as of now, it appears he'll return at some point on the team's forthcoming road trip. Healthy or not, Seeler offers little fantasy value when you consider he's recorded only three points in 36 games this season.