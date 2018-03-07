Seeler (biceps) may not make the trip to Vancouver for Friday's matchup with the Canucks, and even if he does, he may not play, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

A biceps strain kept Seeler out of the lineup Tuesday against Carolina, and to make matters worse, the 24-year-old blueliner is now dealing with an illness. If Seeler's unable to go as expected, Gustav Olofsson will likely draw into the lineup against Vancouver.