Wild's Nick Seeler: Not expected to play Friday
Seeler (biceps) may not make the trip to Vancouver for Friday's matchup with the Canucks, and even if he does, he may not play, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
A biceps strain kept Seeler out of the lineup Tuesday against Carolina, and to make matters worse, the 24-year-old blueliner is now dealing with an illness. If Seeler's unable to go as expected, Gustav Olofsson will likely draw into the lineup against Vancouver.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...