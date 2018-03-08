Wild's Nick Seeler: Not traveling to Vancouver
Seeler (biceps) did not travel with the team to Vancouver, ruling him out for Friday's game against the Canucks, Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune reports.
The defenseman has been dealing with a biceps strain and the flu, a double whammy that will cause him to miss his second game. Minnesota's next outing is actually Saturday in Edmonton. Though it may seem unlikely for Seeler to play against the Oilers after not even traveling with the team to Vancouver, the 24-year-old hasn't technically been ruled out yet.
