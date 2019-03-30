Wild's Nick Seeler: Notches assist
Seeler posted an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 25-year-old blueliner is up to two goals and five helpers in 68 appearances this season, with an average ice time of 12:18 per game. Seeler's more productive in defensive categories with 76 hits and 110 blocked shots, but without many points, he continues to remain off the fantasy radar in virtually all formats.
