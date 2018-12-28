Wild's Nick Seeler: Questionable against Winnipeg
Seeler is "sore" and considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Seeler's issue doesn't sound overly serious, but it could cost him at least one game. If Seeler's unable to go, the Wild will likely need to promote a blueliner from their AHL affiliate to fill in against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...