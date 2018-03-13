Play

Seeler (biceps) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Seeler has missed Minnesota's last three games due to a biceps injury, but he's now healthy and ready to contribute. The 24-year-old blueliner will replace Gustav Olofsson in the Wild's lineup for Tuesday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories