Wild's Nick Seeler: Recalled from AHL
The Wild promoted Seeler from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Seeler will give the Wild eight options to turn to on the back end, so there's no guarantee he will draw into the lineup on a nightly basis moving forward. He hasn't collected a point and owns a minus-6 rating through six NHL tilts this season, so Seeler's fantasy upside remains extremely low at this point.
