Seeler had an assist, his second of the season, in 15:42 of ice time in Tuesday's win over St. Louis. "[Seeler] certainly so far has exceeded my expectations," Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Seeler looks set to remain on the third defenseman pairing with Nate Prosser after showing a spark the past two games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories