Wild's Nick Seeler: Records three blocks
Seeler redirected three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.
With respect to his Seeler's scant role -- he's only averaging 13:27 of ice time -- the defenseman is evolving into quite the efficient two-way performer. His stats through 24 games include three points, 24 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Seeler may never be the guy that single-handedly wins you fantasy games, but the big-bodied skater gets the job done as a no-frills depth option for his actual team.
