Wild's Nick Seeler: Rushes to teammate's defense
Seeler was assessed a minor instigator penalty on top of five minutes for interference and 10 for game misconduct in Monday's 1-0 road win over the Canadiens.
Seeler totaled 17 PIM for his retaliatory actions. He watched Kenny Agostino deliver a late hit on Eric Fehr, which caused the winger to leave the game with an undisclosed injury. This move won't affect many fantasy owners, but it's nice to know that Seeler is inclined to stand up for his teammates.
