Seeler was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

As Russo indicates, this could be a "paper move," as Seeler needed to be in the AHL by Monday to be eligible to play for Iowa during the playoffs. It's quite possible he will be called back up to the Wild shortly, particularly with Jonas Brodin banged up.

