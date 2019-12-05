Wild's Nick Seeler: Steps into larger role
Seeler is expected to get steady ice time with Jared Spurgeon out two weeks or so with a broken hand, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He worked on a third pairing with Brad Hunt in Tuesday's game. Seeler offers more of a physical presence on the ice than offense as last season he blocked 116 shots and dished out 78 hits. He's been stuck on the bench this season with appearances in just four games.
