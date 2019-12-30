Wild's Nick Seeler: Stuck in press box
Seeler has suited up in just six games this season, accumulating no points and a minus-6 rating in 10:19 of average ice time.
Even with fellow defenseman Jared Spurgeon suffering a broken hand in December, Seeler was a healthy scratch for 15 of 17 games in the month. Although he wasn't anticipated to make a big impact, the 26-year-old should be far from fantasy radars at this point in the season, especially with Greg Pateryn (groin) returning to practice Monday and getting set for a return to the lineup.
