Seeler scored an even strength goal and had five blocks in Friday's 5-4 loss to New Jersey

Although Seeler isn't an offensive machine, he's found a way to contribute two points and a whopping 17 blocks in his past ten games. The Minnesota native now has two goals and five points in 56 games. With a limited role for Minnesota, the 25-year-old still doesn't possess much fantasy value.

