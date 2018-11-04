Seeler scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

He also added four shots and a plus-4 rating. The goal was his first in the NHL, and the scoring outburst was even more of a shock considering Seeler didn't have a point through 12 games coming into Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old remains firmly entrenched on the bottom pairing for the Wild, however, and Seeler's averaging less than 14 minutes of ice time a night, which will make any kind of repeat performance very tough to come by.