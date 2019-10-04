Seeler had two blocked shots and two penalty minutes in 14:31 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.

Seeler begins the season matched with Brad Hunt on the WIld's third defeseman pairing. Seeler was a physical presence on the ice last season, blocking 116 shots and dishing out 78 hits. He only had seven points in 71 games, but he could improve on the offensive end at just 26 years old. Still, his fantasy value is limited in the short term as he's not a big presence on the power play.